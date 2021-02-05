Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You won't welcome others' suggestions and advice on your personal matters. Your confidence will boost at the workplace. It's a favourable day for legal matters.</p>.<p>Romance is in the air. A will invest a lot of time and energy in forming an emotional relationship. You will be able to cross all hurdles unless you keep a positive mindset.</p>.<p>You look for harmony and try to smooth the feathers you have rustled in the past. You will shun ego, enmity and move on ahead. You need to focus on your family life more.</p>.<p>You need to have a diplomatic approach, especially at work if you wish to get things done as per you. Trading in the share market will be fruitful. Don't neglect your health.</p>.<p>You will remain highly focused at work and you will set your goals of the day accordingly. Business meetings will be productive. Financial stability is foreseen.</p>.<p>Your rapport and respect at the workplace will increase. Today, you will be at your philosophical and romantic best. A close friend can serve a valuable sounding board.</p>.<p>You will connect with influential people. You will enjoy robust health. There will be many new job opportunities to choose from. A new friendship is likely to blossom.</p>.<p>Recent events and situations that took place recently could have changed you as a person. Your friendly behaviour will win hearts. You will be assertive on the business front.</p>.<p>You may find a good partner or friend who will become your guide. Discussion for extending your business will succeed. You may think of buying a new home/ car.</p>.<p>Opposition and hurdles will remain and you should be cautious overall. Avoid taking hasty decisions. On the domestic front, differences with spouse may lead to clashes.</p>.<p>Do not waste time and wrap up all your pending work. Business people may get better opportunities. New projects will bring success. Singles may fall in love.</p>.<p>Romantic relationship will be fine. Share your true feelings with your lover/ spouse. Stay focused at the workplace. At work, your popularity will soar, thanks to your hard work. </p>