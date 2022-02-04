Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 4, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will receive cooperation from your relatives. Going on a pilgrimage is on the cards. You will get the blessings of elderly people.

Taurus: You might not be doing great financially, but you have to think positively. Money will come your way at the right time. Accidental benefits are indicated.

Gemini: Don’t be a workaholic and give some time to your family. Business projects need certified norms otherwise problems may occur. Be cautious in legal matters. Minor injuries are likely while working in the kitchen.

Cancer: Try to flush out your past sorrows. This will help you welcome a new beginning. Life partner will support you and boost your confidence to expand your business and career.

Leo: You are generous, determined and independent. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. There will be a happy family life.

Virgo: Control your enthusiasm and your impulses as your relatives might have trouble dealing with them. Imperfect use of your energy will bring some health issues. Be ready for some opposition and criticism that might leave you uncomfortable

Libra: Financially, you will receive a good boost and get good bargains, but try not to overspend. The business will pick up suddenly and a long-overdue promotion for people in the job is indicated.

Scorpio: You might get confused today while making a decision at the workplace. Those in the agriculture sector have to be cautious while doing any transaction.

Sagittarius: Family ties are important and so are investments. Poultry farm owners will do well today. At the workplace, some will get a better position and will command respect like never before.

Capricorn: Take a look at how much energy is left at the end of the day for your friends and family. Drive cautiously; small accidents, injuries may occur. Don’t react quickly.

Aquarius: Think of doing something new and creative today. It is a good time to start meeting new people and building important connections. Don’t waste time thinking about the past.

Pisces: Start the routine of regular workout and when it comes to food, be moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST