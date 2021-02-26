Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Growth is indicated on the business front. If there are some issues you are facing at the workplace, better discuss them with your seniors or else, get ready to face more hurdles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Those in the field of politics or those in the social sector may get an appreciation from a higher authority. Speculative activities may lead to profits. Students need to work hard.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Do not rush while working at the workplace, go slow or else you will end up making mistakes. Protect your image and reputation. Domestic issues may up your stress.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your conversation with seniors will be good and they will get surprised by your skills and knowledge. Legal and domestic matters will keep you busy. Romance is in the air.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Be vocal about your thoughts and feelings. After a long time, you may get the time to indulge in hobbies. The romantic relationship will be fine. A good day in terms of office.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Anonymous petitions could bother you. Take care of your health as you are likely to suffer from a cold or cough. You are likely to land a legacy in politics or in business.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Those in the field of business need to show their opponents what they are capable of. Pay attention to your life partner's feelings and give him/ her much-needed love and care.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Health may be troublesome. It is advisable that you make positive changes in lifestyle and eating habits to cut the risk of diseases. Take proper rest. Luck may follow you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Unusual career opportunities may put you on a totally different track, allowing you to develop skills and talents which you may never have even known you had.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It is likely to be a stressful day. Your behaviour and mood will be responsible for frictions in the relationship. Stay calm. You may feel disappointed on the work front.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There may be gains through property and trading in the share market. This is a good time to discuss and resolve domestic issues. You may make new contacts in the business.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Instead of keeping yourself busy with work, try to meet your loved ones, relatives and friends, and cherish the lovable bond. Meeting your loved ones will also help bust stress.

