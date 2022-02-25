Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 25, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You have to focus on your important work today. There will be unnecessary misunderstandings and you could be pitch-forked into bitter family feuds over inheritance and other issues.

Taurus: Problems at the workplace will get resolved with time. So, you have to keep patience. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Gemini: There is joy in relationships and sustained progress at work. Health will be good. You will impress seniors with your skills and knowledge in your sector. Finances will see a boost.

Cancer: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace. In business and job, you have to stick to the basics. Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Leo: Disputes among the partners might disturb business partnerships. Don’t be under any kind of emotional pressure while making a decision. Consult your family doctor as health will be troublesome.

Virgo: Persistence work and dedication will help you to avoid or prevent marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be good though social life may throw some challenges, especially with co-workers.

Libra: You might lose your calm and this may give rise to a conflict at the workplace surprising others because of your sudden rise in temper. Drive cautiously today.

Scorpio: You get out of the trough and start flying. There is happiness, fulfilment, gains and achievements. You embark on the path of steady progress and do well at work today.

Sagittarius: Luck accompanies you everywhere. Don’t lose your temper. Try to get along with everyone. Someone from the opposite gender will help you in some way. Your romantic relationships could get cosier.

Capricorn: Your skills and knowledge will increase your chances of getting a new job or promotion; interviews will be successful today. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Aquarius: You will be able to balance the discussion today at the workplace. Important meetings will be successful. Those looking for a new job or a change in the job have to grab the opportunity soon.

Pisces: Trouble awaits for those in romantic entanglements. There might be some thoughts in your mind which are going to disturb you today. Minor disagreements with colleagues in the workplace are likely.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 07:00 AM IST