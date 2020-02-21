Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 21, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those incorporate and high-end business may get some good deals today and those in real estate business will find some attractive property. Domestic life will be fine today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today make use of opportunities. You will be in an optimistic mood. Today is also a good time to do something that is intellectually stimulating.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is important over this time to go with your heart and not pay too much attention to your mind, do what feels right, not what you think should be done.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Talkative nature of yours will help get good deals. On the work front, you will successfully complete your assignments on time. Students should focus more on their studies.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may get worried about property matters and your family happiness will also be affected. Be cautious while on wheels. Spat with your spouse is likely to occur.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your relatives may need your help today. At the workplace, seniors may discuss some secret issues with you but don’t disclose these secrets with others.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will get depressed as you might miss some opportunity at your workplace. You will have to tackle problems on your own as there will be no helping hand. Avoid junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students should be careful while handling important notes/assignments. Be cautious while on wheels. Legal matters may look more complicated if discussed with others.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Money matters are handled with flair and intelligence and you will pore over every detail and get under the fine print to protect yourself from any financial damage later on.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will be on your toes both on the work and domestic front. People will appreciate your professionalism. Take care of your mental health. Avoid eating junk food.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. A family outing or a mini-vacation is on the cards. Be positive about everything in life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing. Boss will appreciate your work. New job opportunities are around the corner. A good day for writers. Romance is in the air.

