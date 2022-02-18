Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 18, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: The atmosphere at home will be happy and you might think of planning for a short tour with your family. The financial crunch will slowly get resolved and you may gain profits in business.

Taurus: There are strong chances that you could get into a new relationship, which could be mostly due to certain circumstances. Chances of a commitment during this time are high. Hence, be careful and decide after due consideration.

Gemini: This is the time when you can grab more profits in your business and save them for your future. You will get new contracts if you are dealing with government-related work.

Cancer: Today, expectations at the workplace will not get fulfilled and this will make you feel low. The mind will be disturbed today, but don’t spoil the pleasant atmosphere at home.

Leo: You are at peace and continue to help others. You have the spiritual foundation for the generosity that has gripped you in recent times. Travelling is on the cards.

Virgo: Positive moments in the political and social sectors will increase your excitement about working on new projects. You will find a solution to your domestic problems. Investment in or financing an infrastructure project is likely.

Libra: You will be bogged down with workload. Business meetings might be disappointing. Today in every sector you have to keep your mind cool as your temper will create more trouble.

Scorpio: You should watch out for roadblocks. You also have to guard against a possible display of arrogance and some relationships and/ or professional interactions could turn sour.

Sagittarius: In your profession, you will be able to complete your tasks in time. Today, you will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationships will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.

Capricorn: You will display a strong will and motivation, but your impulsiveness will lead you to neglect some people or to miss details during negotiations.

Aquarius: You will take centre stage in all meetings today. You will present your ideas with confidence. You can make your luck by leading in the right place at right time.

Pisces: Writers, sportspersons will get fame. If you are facing any legal cases or litigation in business proposals, consult an experienced person to come out of it. Support from your life partner will give your confidence a boost.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 08:48 AM IST