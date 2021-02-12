Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Your stress level may go down. Try to create a happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today. You may spend a romantic evening with your life partner.</p>.<p>The planetary positions are favourable and will leave a positive impact on health. Keep a balance between work and family life. Do not spend your energy at one go.</p>.<p>Your inclination towards religion and understanding different cultures will increase. Good health would positively reflect on your romantic life. Love is in the air.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Wealth is likely to increase. Financial gains through lottery or business activities are indicated. Long term contracts will be beneficial than short term contracts.</p>.<p>Your reputation is at stake, be careful as even minor mistakes may leave a negative impact on your name and reputation. Stay focused and give your hundred per cent.</p>.<p>Your efforts are crowned by success and recognition at the workplace. The home will be filled with joy and happiness. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin.</p>.<p>By participating in social activities, you may yield profits. Keep an eye on every opportunity. Politicians and sportspersons should bring positive changes in their approach.</p>.<p>Politicians will have a good command over their associates. You will be able to fulfil your professional commitments on time. Marriage is on the cards for some</p>.<p>Moving to a new office, repairing of old premises, or settling down in another city or a state for business purpose is likely. Avoid making rash decisions.</p>.<p>This is a perfect time to set goals for your relationships and finances. Shower your loved one with attention if you want to retain the charm in your relationship.</p>.<p>Matters which were affecting in your social life are likely to get over now. You will be able to regain your lost position. Opportunites from overseas are on the cards.</p>.<p>Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters. Avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work on establishing new modes of income. Brush up your skills.</p>