Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 12, 2021, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your stress level may go down. Try to create a happy situation at home. You will make wise decisions today. You may spend a romantic evening with your life partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

The planetary positions are favourable and will leave a positive impact on health. Keep a balance between work and family life. Do not spend your energy at one go.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your inclination towards religion and understanding different cultures will increase. Good health would positively reflect on your romantic life. Love is in the air.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Wealth is likely to increase. Financial gains through lottery or business activities are indicated. Long term contracts will be beneficial than short term contracts.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your reputation is at stake, be careful as even minor mistakes may leave a negative impact on your name and reputation. Stay focused and give your hundred per cent.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your efforts are crowned by success and recognition at the workplace. The home will be filled with joy and happiness. A new romantic relationship is likely to begin.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

By participating in social activities, you may yield profits. Keep an eye on every opportunity. Politicians and sportspersons should bring positive changes in their approach.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Politicians will have a good command over their associates. You will be able to fulfil your professional commitments on time. Marriage is on the cards for some

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Moving to a new office, repairing of old premises, or settling down in another city or a state for business purpose is likely. Avoid making rash decisions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

This is a perfect time to set goals for your relationships and finances. Shower your loved one with attention if you want to retain the charm in your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Matters which were affecting in your social life are likely to get over now. You will be able to regain your lost position. Opportunites from overseas are on the cards.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters. Avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work on establishing new modes of income. Brush up your skills.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in