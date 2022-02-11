Daily Horoscope for Friday, February 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You are in a hurry to achieve your goals and today the time will be sufficient for you to do all your work at the workplace and home. Romantic relationship will be fine today.

Taurus: If you are prepared with your documentation and also brushed up your skills then today your meetings will be impressive. Students looking for participation in other activities may get selected.

Gemini: Introduction to a new field and people will bring some excitement to your life. Shopping and spending for your family members are likely. Take proper care of elders at home.

Cancer: Business meetings will be productive and could lead to gains. An aggressive decision in your profession is going to help you. Don’t neglect your life partner's feelings.

Leo: As a lion, you will be the king of the day. Prosperity success is likely today in every sector. In court cases, your arguments will give victory over enemies. Romantic relationship will be fine.

Virgo: Today, Virgo people must pay attention to health, business and domestic-related issues. Boss or seniors will give you authority and the ability to handle pressure. You will take wise decisions today.

Libra: You might recently have been underestimating yourself, and it’s now time to show the world what you’re capable of doing. Students will perform well in exams. Romance is in the air.

Scorpio: Family matters may turn worse today and there might be clashes, quarrels in the house, this may hurt your feelings a lot and you will be depressed and may feel alone. Take care of your health.

Sagittarius: Challenges at the workplace will be more also health issues will be there but somehow you will bounce back. A small quarrel with life partner is likely. Financial gains can be made today.

Capricorn: In the political sector, you will be able to complete your projects to have made commitments. But making new commitments is not advisable. Spending time with family will refresh you a bit.

Aquarius: You will get bored with your routine life. Something new to do is in your mind but today is not the right day to start with. Misunderstanding in business and politics is likely.

Pisces: You need to take command of all that you have at your disposal as an individual, and express it creatively, heart and soul. Don’t be afraid to be proud but avoid feeling stiff.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 07:00 AM IST