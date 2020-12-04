Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 4, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
The day is when you’ll see disappointments fading away. You might not have much energy left for your friends and family at the end of the day. Drive cautiously. Don’t overreact.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Strong moves will help you gain income and prestige in business and politics. You will receive appreciation for your work from seniors. Close partners want to hear what you have to say.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your ideas and skills will impress seniors at workplace. An evening walk with your partner and expressing your feelings will help you release tension and worries. Children will bring happiness.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your strong moves will put pressure on enemies who are creating hurdles in your task. Continuation of job or service is advisable. Construction business will get a boost in income.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You will need to work hard to get a grip on your emotions today. You will be very sensitive about something and overly emotional, which will prove to be a setback.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Domestic affairs might come into sharp focus as you tend to family’s needs. There may be illness and unwanted expenses. Be prepared for all that.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Buying and selling spree is likely to occur today, especially in the stock market, which might bring profit. It is a wonderful phase as you move ahead with the blessings of stars.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You are unstoppable today, with hardly anything to slow your pace. You are filled with confidence and begin to think big. You pursue serious issues and also are in a celebratory mood and there is fun in your life today.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Opportunities related to rewards, recognition, offers and promotions may surround you. Your social circle will expand at a high speed and you will get a chance to meet extraordinary people.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You will make progress and cover a lot of lost ground. You may make purchases and it will be filled with a love for beauty and all good things in life. The opposite sex will get attracted to you.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Singles may find their partner. Try to complete pending tasks in business. A few short trips are on the cards. Take care of your health.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You have to be on your guard, and act with deliberation, lest you make a risky move and it boomerangs. Take proper care of your health. Drive cautiously today.