Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 3, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be disturbed by a situation at work and would not be able to focus on tasks today. There will be minor health problems. Compromise in the political and social sector will be the key to moving forward with your agenda.

Taurus: You can now expect some good things happening at the work and home front. There will be success in business and you will find new clients, customers to increase your sales. Those in the agriculture sector will do well.

Gemini: Your commitment might put you in trouble today. In business, you have to be diplomatic. There can be some pressure from seniors in the political sector. Avoid junk food today.

Cancer: Investing wisely can bring profits in future. There will be increments or growth in the job. You will be examining the work meticulously and clearing problems swiftly.

Leo: It will be a difficult day to implement your plans. Sufficient income will be there but don’t try to increase or make it more by trading or gambling. The evening will release some tensions.

Virgo: You will be productive and able to make some positive changes. Your ego may be a bit bruised from what happened a few days back. However, it is time to forgive those who have hurt you.

Libra: Avoid negativity and fears of the future. Your flexibility will come in handy at work today. You will be able to take care of big issues in business and politics.

Scorpio: Students will do well in their studies. Sudden financial gains are likely. Involvement in issues related to your friend’s relatives will give them a helping hand.

Sagittarius: New friends could be coming out of the woodwork. Most of them will be interesting and kind-hearted people, and you’ll enjoy their company

Capricorn: Business professionals may face certain rigidity from rivals. This will lead to immense monetary losses. Finances are targeted with both intelligence and enthusiasm.

Aquarius: You will be expanding your scope of interests/ work in several directions. Family life and health will be stable today. You must save money if you make a profit in your business.

Pisces: Progress is there but the track is not clear and fast; it’s like a hurdle race so be cautious to jump over it otherwise you may fall. Consistency is needed if you want to score good marks in exams. Try to avoid junk food today.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:00 AM IST