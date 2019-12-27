Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 27, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Be attentive in the workplace. Singles who are trying to mingle at the workplace, be careful. Today verify all information before acting on it. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing, any creative pursuit, could interest and inspire you. Family members will help you to solve domestic problems.</p>.<p>You will share romantic moments with your partner today. You may get more projects and you will handle business meetings with ease. Health will be fine.</p>.<p>Success shall come out easily. Overseas travel is on the cards for those aspiring for higher education. You are likely to be blessed by financial rewards.</p>.<p>Things may not work as per your plans and it will make room for stress and tension. Keep your mind clear and focus on your pending work. Stay away from spats and also junk food.</p>.<p>Those in music or arts or acting field will have a good day. Artists may get good contracts or big projects. Journalists will earn fame and name.</p>.<p>Keep patience while expressing your ideas or views as people may not understand or digest in the first place. A new business proposal is in the offing.</p>.<p>You will be very busy with work and the advancement of your profession. Those in the field of politics may get a promotion. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Your great sense of humour will do wonders. Luck is on your side. This could be one of the best days of your life as you will totally enjoy it.</p>.<p>A major shift in your thinking shall be the highlight of the year ahead. You may also be able to identify between the fair-weather friends and genuine well-wishers.</p>.<p>Your health, barring some seasonal ailments, will be pretty okay, though. On the career and financial front, you may experience average to below-average progress.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>