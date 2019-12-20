Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 20, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>It is better to think about long term monetary gain rather than a short term one. You will get full co-operation from superiors or people in responsible or influential positions.</p>.<p>You could get upset if your partner is unable to make time for you. There will be differences between you and your associates if you didn’t make any adjustment at work place.</p>.<p>You have to work very persistently at your work place. Profits can be made in retail sector. Legal practice will be on track. Continuous hard work is going to be fruitful to you.</p>.<p>There will be love and warmth between children and parents. Your charming and magnetic outlook shall even attract new partners. Romantic relationship with partner will be good.</p>.<p>Leos like to be honoured. You will complete your pending tasks at workplace. You will build friendly relationship with opposite sex. You will make the adjustments in your domestic and personal life.</p>.<p>Virgos are very careful when it comes to bringing up their children. Keep away from romance at workplace. You will spend more today on health Desires will be fulfilled.</p>.<p>Day will be as simple as you expect. At work place you might get time to relax or to think about other activities which will increase your enthusiasm. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>Family members will help you to solve domestic problems. You will now more focus on getting more clients for business. There is strong possibility of increase in income.</p>.<p>Make a full proofed investment plan to safeguard your hard earned money. Your communication and socializing skills will fetch you good gains.</p>.<p>It may happen that new relationships demand so much of your time that you tend to avoid/ignore old friends and relations.</p>.<p>Some social personalities like politicians can turn out as rivals to you; so, keep a watch over your behaviour when you socialize with such people.</p>.<p>You will be filled with confidence and begin to think really big. Business collaboration will be profitable. Demand of your products will boost up your turnover.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>