Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 17, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Today is likely to be an adventurous day. You will happily bounce from one subject to another. Your relationship with colleagues is likely to improve. Patience and confidence will be rewarded.

Taurus: Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Additional opportunities at work may add more responsibilities. Tensions will disturb your mind.

Gemini: With your smile and charm you can make your children stand on the line drawn by you. Today will bring happy times in beautiful surroundings.

Cancer: Health may need attention and therapies; yoga or meditation will prove effective. It is possible that you might feel restless and dissatisfied and this could spill into your relationship.

Leo: You might get your dream job that will strengthen your financial security. It will also bring satisfaction and a sense of fulfilment of achievement.

Virgo: In the marketing field, you can impress your clients. Confidence will increase, which will help in business. Profits can be made in the industrial sector. Big deals or mergers can be possible

Libra: There is an element of reform or fighting for freedom in your outlook. You may feel restless today and your temper will rise because of some tension and stress. Drive cautiously.

Scorpio: Celebration, excitement all come flooding back. You will be successful in your professional life. Your relationship with your life partner will make you feel confident.

Sagittarius: Avoid any financial commitment and monetary dealing. Don't lose your temper and be calm. Your rude behaviour with your family members may also increase problems.

Capricorn: You certainly express yourself wonderfully and vocally in group activities, but not by being rigid or too stubborn to bend. You will be successful at the professional and domestic front today.

Aquarius: You might get some prized assignments jointly with others. Money will flow your way and a new position or promotion is in the offing.

Pisces: Trading and gambling will be profitable as luck is with you. The only concern is your health. You are a foodie, but avoid junk food.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:00 AM IST