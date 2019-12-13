Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 13, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will be inclined to spend on luxuries for your spouse and buy a new vehicle for her/him. On the personal front, your loved ones will rely on you for their comfort and luxury.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will be able to balance professional and domestic commitments intelligently. You desire a deeper connection and emotional bonding with your spouse.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

By your perspective, you will feel that your way of work is legal, but from others point of view it maybe not. Take advice of experienced person while taking an important decision.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Financial matters and property issues will concern you most today. You will be having a hectic schedule with obstacles to delay your projects or assignments.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those unemployed will land in a good job or a business. There will be gains through trading in commodity markets. Chance of a good romance with the opposite sex is likely.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There will be rapid expansion and you reap the whirlwind. There will be a reallocation of funds and resources to maintain a stable growth rate.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A confusion will be cleared off. It will be easy to increase cash reserves. Use words of encouragement to break the ice and ease the mood of your partner.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Those who are in service might have to put their best efforts to reap benefits. Success does not seem easy or effortlessly. Small tours with family are possible.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

In business, your friends or associates will help you to clear out litigation in the proposal. Your nature of doing work in a speedy way will impress your seniors.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation. Today, you may talk about your feelings and emotions openly with your partner.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will use your intelligence, imagination and knowledge to advantage rapid progress at the workplace. There is a strong indication of a sudden unexpected gain today.

