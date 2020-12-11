Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid being over-enthusiastic. Those with pre-existing heart problems should stay very careful today. On the domestic front, avoid getting angry and arguing with your partner.</p>.<p>At work, you will handle all the responsibilities really well. As a senior, you will handle and teach your juniors efficiently. Family life will be happy and joyous.</p>.<p>You may face problems on the work front. Pay attention to your family and personal life. Troubles and challenges are indicated. Singles may fall in love.</p>.<p>You will fulfil all your professional commitments on time. Problems in daily life may occur, but you will tackle and find solutions with ease. Cancel your travelling plans.</p>.<p>You may forget the entire bad past and might want to jump into a new relationship. There are strong chances that you may meet your prospective soul mate today. Be positive.</p>.<p>You may feel frustrated and emotionally depressed in terms of relationships. You may face new obstacles in your work life. You may think about changing your career.</p>.<p>Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important business decisions by today itself. Travelling for job purpose is likely. Health may improve.</p>.<p>You will feel insecure at your workplace; there might be some quarrels and misunderstandings too. Be cautious while making any investments. Avoid making hasty decisions.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>This is not the right time to accept any challenges or give any commitment. An argument between you and spouse can disturb the atmosphere at home. Stick to your diet. </p>.<p> You need to develop your skills you achieve further success in career. With time, you will know how to sustain in the competitive business world. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Those in the field of sports will see a rise in fame. New job opportunities may come on your way. It's a good time to enhance your skills, knowledge for a better future.</p>.<p>You should make efforts to strengthen your financial condition. Your ability to take initiative and resolve the problems will improve your economic condition.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>