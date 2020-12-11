Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, December 11, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid being over-enthusiastic. Those with pre-existing heart problems should stay very careful today. On the domestic front, avoid getting angry and arguing with your partner.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

At work, you will handle all the responsibilities really well. As a senior, you will handle and teach your juniors efficiently. Family life will be happy and joyous.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You may face problems on the work front. Pay attention to your family and personal life. Troubles and challenges are indicated. Singles may fall in love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will fulfil all your professional commitments on time. Problems in daily life may occur, but you will tackle and find solutions with ease. Cancel your travelling plans.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may forget the entire bad past and might want to jump into a new relationship. There are strong chances that you may meet your prospective soul mate today. Be positive.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may feel frustrated and emotionally depressed in terms of relationships. You may face new obstacles in your work life. You may think about changing your career.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Complete your important commitments as early as possible. Take important business decisions by today itself. Travelling for job purpose is likely. Health may improve.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will feel insecure at your workplace; there might be some quarrels and misunderstandings too. Be cautious while making any investments. Avoid making hasty decisions.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

This is not the right time to accept any challenges or give any commitment. An argument between you and spouse can disturb the atmosphere at home. Stick to your diet.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You need to develop your skills you achieve further success in career. With time, you will know how to sustain in the competitive business world. Drive cautiously.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in the field of sports will see a rise in fame. New job opportunities may come on your way. It's a good time to enhance your skills, knowledge for a better future.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You should make efforts to strengthen your financial condition. Your ability to take initiative and resolve the problems will improve your economic condition.

