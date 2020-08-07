Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 7, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
It will be better if you postpone all your important meetings today. Travelling will be hectic. Issues related to finance and property will up your stress and temper.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Minor delays and medical expenses are on the cards which may disturb your schedule and mental state, but somehow, you would be able to manage everything easily. Take care of your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Avoid splurging on unwanted things. Learn to value your money and use it wisely. Pay attention to your personal life. Strike a balance between your family and work life.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Try to handle your workload efficiently and take on responsibilities with a positive attitude. Business people may think about experimenting or entering into something new in order to expand their wings.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
If you have a burning desire for greater freedom and to break away from old work patterns then think seriously about making big changes. Job-seekers will find new opportunities.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Relationships are upswing both at the workplace and the family front. You may get to know some secrets. Your head will be full of amazing ideas. Your bond with your friends will improve.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
You will get enthusiastic and would feel great about new responsibilities which will be given to you. However, make sure that you don't burden yourself with extra workload. Don't forget to take proper rest.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your confidence level will boost. You will give back the same amount of love, care and affection to your family members and loves ones, as much as you had received from them. Those in the music industry will do well.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Take care of your eldest son. Stay away from alcohol. There is nothing you can’t achieve provided you are ready to invest time money and energy. Be it your mother, sister or wife, make sure that each and every woman who is close to you is happy.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Your honesty and commitment will be appreciated by seniors in the workplace. Don't make any decision under emotional pressure. Domestic life will be alright.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Gains and success are on the cards. You will spend delightful moments with your life partner and loved ones. Singles may fall in love. Keep a tab on your sleep cycle.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Those in the banking and insurance sector might face problems at work. You will be able to withstand the competitive market. Avoid taking unnecessary stress.