Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 30, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.
Finance: Expenditure for education /vehicle / tourism/health is indicated.
Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.
Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS
Today is the day to take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ premiums/ repair work/health
Career: People in consultancy/communication/occult science /insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
GEMINI
Today is the day to work /travel.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/spouse/ travel
Career: People in fields like education / religion /tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / waist pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to earn / progress in career
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education / medical
Career: People in fields like religion / tourism / education will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage.
Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain / breathing problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
LEO
Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /travel /children / religious activity
Career: People in fields like occult / religion / law / construction will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day to study/travel/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion /house /vehicle /education
Career: People in fields like education / religion/ travel will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you may attend a religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain /breathing problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
LIBRA
Today is the day to lose/ ill health
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/ communication.
Career: People in fields like travel / religion/ education /communication/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute/ ill health of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to earn/ meditation /entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment /education
Career: People from religion/speakers/banking/ finance/share traders /teachers will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to study/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for house renovation / education / health
Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion /occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / muscle pain/breathing
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.
Finance: Expect expenditure for your travel /children/ entertainment.
Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.
Domestic & love life: pilgrimage / foreign travel/ hospitalization of family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain/ ear problems/breathing
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to study/ to be with family
Finance: Expect expenditure for house /vehicle /education
Career: People in banking / consultants / religion / education will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.
Health: Some people may suffer from gas /asthma/muscle pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
PISCES
Today is the day to take initiative in your work/ travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / career / health .
Career: People in education / religion /counselors/ travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family
Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White