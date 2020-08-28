Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 28, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will find it difficult to focus on work. Those who are fond of reading and writing will get ample time to read/ write after a long time. Journalists will have an exciting day. </p>.<p>You will pay more attention to your love life today. Your sexual relationship is likely to become more intense. Spirituality will help bust your stress. Indirect gains are on the cards.</p>.<p>You may accidentally underestimate your commitment to a certain project. Get a second opinion before you make any final decision. Your love life will be stable. Stay away from junk food.</p>.<p>You may realise the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Your helping nature will be appreciated by all. Make sure you don't lose your cool. Overall, this is a good day.</p>.<p>Confusions will lead to mistakes in the workplace. Minor disagreements will disturb you. Save money for the future. It is likely to be a slightly stressful day.</p>.<p>A promotion is on the cards for working professionals. Turnover of business will gradually increase. You will be a great mentor. Pay attention to your marital life.</p>.<p>You will spend on your loved ones to make them happy. Today, social activities will take up most of your time. Be careful at the workplace and stay away from office politics. Your health needs care.</p>.<p>Try to create a happy and positive atmosphere at home. It is advisable that you spend time with your loved ones. Do not neglect your health.</p>.<p>Your financial gains and good management will protect you from money problems. Avoid arguing with your loved ones. Legal matters must be handled with care. </p>.<p>This is a struggling period for freelancers. This a tough phase going on, but patience is the key here. Those in business should refrain from lending money or goods on credit.</p>.<p>Property matters, court matters and most of your problems will gradually get resolved. Small injures may happen, be careful. Take care of yourself.</p>.<p>Do not force your partner to do things as per your ways or plans. Discuss each and everything with your spouse before making a decision. Avoid travelling.</p>