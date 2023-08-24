Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 25, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for studies/ career /entertainment
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication
Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property / communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Advice of family members will help you regarding any decisions
Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ education
Career: People from networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children
Health: people may suffer from throat infection/ bronchities
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today you will be busy doing outside work for office/ family
Finance: Expect expenditure for study /travel/ business
Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.
Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success
Domestic & love life: Travel with/ill health of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/shoulder pain/ eye problem
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment
Career: People in fields like finance / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Travel with / ill health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to focus on your career, without depending on others
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality
Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study/job
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/job
Career: People in fields like finance /tourism/education/marketing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today
Finance: expenses on education/ business /premiums /health are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time for family due to work responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business /travel/study
Career: People in fields like consultant / maintenance/ publication / speaker/occult will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today some problems in career and family life is indicated
Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated
Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today, struggle in business/ relationship is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ spouse/ premiums/ maintenance
Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / HR / call centers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day to settle problems in business/ family life
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ medical bill/education /spouse
Career: People in fields like communication/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Some dispute in family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)