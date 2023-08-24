Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 25, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ career /entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property / communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you regarding any decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ education

Career: People from networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: people may suffer from throat infection/ bronchities

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today you will be busy doing outside work for office/ family

Finance: Expect expenditure for study /travel/ business

Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with/ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/shoulder pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like finance / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel with / ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career, without depending on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/job

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/job

Career: People in fields like finance /tourism/education/marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education/ business /premiums /health are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time for family due to work responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business /travel/study

Career: People in fields like consultant / maintenance/ publication / speaker/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today some problems in career and family life is indicated

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today, struggle in business/ relationship is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ spouse/ premiums/ maintenance

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / HR / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to settle problems in business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ medical bill/education /spouse

Career: People in fields like communication/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some dispute in family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)