Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 21, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Avoid stress and eat food at regular intervals. Things will be edgy at work. Do not panic, be patient as rough times will quickly pass. Take care of your health.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You have to focus more on your on-going projects to bring them to completion. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.</p>.<p>You are broad-minded and lawful. Don't get too disappointed. Rid yourself from negative plans and put all your efforts into positive ideas.</p>.<p>Overseas connections may give a boost to your career. Finance seems to be satisfactory for the day. New projects are on the cards.</p>.<p>You are broad-minded and lawful. Don't get too disappointed. Rid yourself from negative plans and put all your efforts into positive ideas.</p>.<p>You're entering into a phase which will offer you a chance to make progress, overcome old obstacles, reach out to new people and alter habits of a lifetime.</p>.<p>A change in the workplace is a distinct possibility. Most of you may witness some problems at the domestic front with spouses and children. Keep your mind cool.</p>.<p>Your earnings will increase to a considerable extent. Your relationship with people, in general, will improve. Your family-life will be enjoyable and peaceful. Children will give you happiness.</p>.<p>Your planning and organisation will be effective to make progress at your workplace. Your popularity will be increased although you may not be on good terms with your relatives.</p>.<p>You are brimming with new ideas of expansion if you are an entrepreneur. Those who are employed may look forward to promotion. You may think of switching your job for better pay.</p>.<p>Learn to get along with people of all hues. This is not the time for resentments or anger that has been buried for a long time. Health will be troublesome.</p>.<p>You are now approaching to the way of success and now minor obstacles are there which you will tackle easily. Sportspersons will earn name and fame.</p>.<p>A late-night house party with family/ relatives is on the cards. Stay away from junk food and alcohol. On the work front, minor disagreements with co-workers are likely.</p>