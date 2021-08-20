Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Advertisement

Aries: You won't be deceived easily. Your strong-headedness will make you stand out. You may be able to cross all hurdles of personal as well as professional life. Luck is with you.

Taurus: Learn to accept your mistakes and also, apologise where you are wrong. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Your busy schedule may affect your health, take care.

Gemini: Your co-workers and subordinates will enjoy your company. Stress and tension are likely to reduce. Travel plans can be made with your family. Family life will be blissful.

Cancer: A busy day awaits you. The work schedule might be tight, but still, you would find some time to relax. Instead of involving in speculative activities, focus on steady gains.

Leo: Those in the automobile, cotton or import-export sector may have a progressive day today. New opportunities are waiting for those in sports. Keep a tab on your anger.

Virgo: Happy moments at home will keep you in a good mood. Confidence level and enthusiasm may go up. Your communication skills will prove beneficial on the business front

Libra: You would be able to solve your problems on your own. You will realise the value of love and relationships. You will also give importance to friends. Follow a healthy routine.

Scorpio: There is no harm in apologising if you have to; so accept your mistakes and apologise. The money will flow in with ease, but your expenses may also go up, so spend wisely.

Sagittarius: Health will be the concern today. Discuss with your superiors before making a decision related to the workplace. You need to upgrade your knowledge. Be confident.

Capricorn: Finances in partnerships could cause stress. Getting your business financed would be a tough task. Take care of health today, do not ignore any kind of signs, symptoms.

Aquarius: There are gains indicated through coworkers and friends. You may spend a good time with someone from the opposite gender. Singles may find someone special.

Pisces: You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:18 AM IST