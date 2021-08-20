e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:18 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 20, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You won't be deceived easily. Your strong-headedness will make you stand out. You may be able to cross all hurdles of personal as well as professional life. Luck is with you.

Taurus: Learn to accept your mistakes and also, apologise where you are wrong. Avoid arguing with your life partner. Your busy schedule may affect your health, take care.

Gemini: Your co-workers and subordinates will enjoy your company. Stress and tension are likely to reduce. Travel plans can be made with your family. Family life will be blissful.

Cancer: A busy day awaits you. The work schedule might be tight, but still, you would find some time to relax. Instead of involving in speculative activities, focus on steady gains.

Leo: Those in the automobile, cotton or import-export sector may have a progressive day today. New opportunities are waiting for those in sports. Keep a tab on your anger.

Virgo: Happy moments at home will keep you in a good mood. Confidence level and enthusiasm may go up. Your communication skills will prove beneficial on the business front

Libra: You would be able to solve your problems on your own. You will realise the value of love and relationships. You will also give importance to friends. Follow a healthy routine.

Scorpio: There is no harm in apologising if you have to; so accept your mistakes and apologise. The money will flow in with ease, but your expenses may also go up, so spend wisely.

Sagittarius: Health will be the concern today. Discuss with your superiors before making a decision related to the workplace. You need to upgrade your knowledge. Be confident.

Capricorn: Finances in partnerships could cause stress. Getting your business financed would be a tough task. Take care of health today, do not ignore any kind of signs, symptoms.

Aquarius: There are gains indicated through coworkers and friends. You may spend a good time with someone from the opposite gender. Singles may find someone special.

Pisces: You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 09:18 AM IST
