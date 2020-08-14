Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 14, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Your colleagues and acquaintances would be cooperative and helpful towards you. You are also likely to widen friend circle and win over your enemies.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your profession might demand some long journeys that will fulfil all your desires. Legal formalities should also be checked while making any agreement.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Celebration, excitement all comes flooding back. You will be successful in your professional life. Your life partner will boost your confidence.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
You will be sorting out family issues and work-related problems. It will not be easy and you will have to walk over burning coal before favourable decisions are arrived at.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Today, take care of health. You must learn to control your temper. You may find it hard to make success today in business and politics. Storm in a cup of tea is likely.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You must regain control of your life. Leave your old self behind and accept the change that life brings to you. You will soon find a new personal and emotional balance.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Librans argue and discuss with clarity and forethought. Librans never cross the limits in romance. Today there will be an increase in income. Do not neglect your health.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Investing in shares would be a great idea today. Your immunity is weak and there are chances of suffering from different kinds of illnesses today. Your prestige and fame are bound to increase.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
If you haven’t been laying any groundwork whatsoever, it doesn’t matter much. Luck is with you. Matters related to home, family, property or any other domestic affair will keep you on your toes.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Rewards will follow. Work pressure may increase. If you take time off and recharge, you'll be more productive. Don’t be too harsh on your statements which may tarnish your image in future.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Your performance at the workplace will surprise your seniors. Members from the opposite sex will get impressed by your wittiness. Trading in metals and oil sector will be fruitful. Romance is in the air.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You have the right mind-set and attitude but are on the fickle ground as you are torn by emotions. Romantic relationships will be fine today. The health of an elder family member will improve.