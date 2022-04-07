e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

There's positivity around and you will feel the happiness that you were waiting for a long time.

Finance: You will manage your funds well and fulfil your needs.

Career: You will get new opportunities to change your job.

Domestic and love life: Keep in mind your spouse's wish.

Health: Concentrate more on fitness to avoid long-term problems.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus

You must assert your ideas.

Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals today.

Career: Brush up on your skills if you are looking for a job change.

Domestic and love life: You might spend some romantic moments with your spouse.

Health: Yoga and a good diet will be the priority.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Red

Gemini

You will make some strong decisions today and people may support you.

Finance: Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Career: You will get new opportunities in business.

Domestic and love life: Sharing your feelings with your family will help you strengthen the bond.

Health: You will find some relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Orange

Cancer

You are now quieter, more cerebral and a thinking person.

Finance: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sector will bring you more profits.

Career: Concentrate on your pending projects before looking for new ones.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make some wise decisions today.

Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness as weight loss will be on your mind.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Light pink

Leo

You will define and redefine your life.

Finance: There is gain at all levels. You make money and powerful, emotional bonds.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front.

Domestic and love life: Better time and relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Health: Good news will ease your pressure.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Do not stop till you succeed. Relationships with bosses will be good.

Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: There could be video conferencing with clients from far away that will bring you much-needed excitement.

Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Health: You will feel fresh today.

Lucky number: 17

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra

Today is your day as things will go as per your plans.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: Political issues may get resolved.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activities related to online social events.

Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Scorpio

You need to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Finance: Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: Spouse’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Diet will take a backseat as you go out for dinner with your loved ones.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Golden

Sagittarius

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: You will have heaps of imagination that will reveal your artistic side.

Domestic and love life: A new, passionate love affair may distract you a bit.

Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress.

Finance: Expansion or funding might not be properly managed today.

Career: Musicians and singers will gain confidence.

Domestic and love life: Discuss property-related matters with your relatives and try to solve them soon.

Health: Today, the possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while driving.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Aquarius

You grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will see a boost in income.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partner.

Health: Proper diet and good food will keep you fit and fine.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

Be bold and you will solve all problems today.

Finance: Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of elders in the family.

Health: Expert advice is needed for following any diet plan.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:59 PM IST