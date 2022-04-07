Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

There's positivity around and you will feel the happiness that you were waiting for a long time.

Finance: You will manage your funds well and fulfil your needs.

Career: You will get new opportunities to change your job.

Domestic and love life: Keep in mind your spouse's wish.

Health: Concentrate more on fitness to avoid long-term problems.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Pink

Taurus

You must assert your ideas.

Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals today.

Career: Brush up on your skills if you are looking for a job change.

Domestic and love life: You might spend some romantic moments with your spouse.

Health: Yoga and a good diet will be the priority.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Red

Gemini

You will make some strong decisions today and people may support you.

Finance: Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.

Career: You will get new opportunities in business.

Domestic and love life: Sharing your feelings with your family will help you strengthen the bond.

Health: You will find some relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Orange

Cancer

You are now quieter, more cerebral and a thinking person.

Finance: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sector will bring you more profits.

Career: Concentrate on your pending projects before looking for new ones.

Domestic and love life: Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make some wise decisions today.

Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness as weight loss will be on your mind.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Light pink

Leo

You will define and redefine your life.

Finance: There is gain at all levels. You make money and powerful, emotional bonds.

Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front.

Domestic and love life: Better time and relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.

Health: Good news will ease your pressure.

Lucky number: 36

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Do not stop till you succeed. Relationships with bosses will be good.

Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: There could be video conferencing with clients from far away that will bring you much-needed excitement.

Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Health: You will feel fresh today.

Lucky number: 17

Lucky colour: Pink

Libra

Today is your day as things will go as per your plans.

Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.

Career: Political issues may get resolved.

Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activities related to online social events.

Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Scorpio

You need to avoid self-destructive tendencies.

Finance: Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.

Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.

Domestic and love life: Spouse’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Diet will take a backseat as you go out for dinner with your loved ones.

Lucky number: 18

Lucky colour: Golden

Sagittarius

Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Finance: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial.

Career: You will have heaps of imagination that will reveal your artistic side.

Domestic and love life: A new, passionate love affair may distract you a bit.

Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress.

Finance: Expansion or funding might not be properly managed today.

Career: Musicians and singers will gain confidence.

Domestic and love life: Discuss property-related matters with your relatives and try to solve them soon.

Health: Today, the possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while driving.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: White

Aquarius

You grab good opportunities in business.

Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will see a boost in income.

Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partner.

Health: Proper diet and good food will keep you fit and fine.

Lucky number: 27

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

Be bold and you will solve all problems today.

Finance: Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.

Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.

Domestic and love life: Take good care of elders in the family.

Health: Expert advice is needed for following any diet plan.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Red

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:59 PM IST