Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
There's positivity around and you will feel the happiness that you were waiting for a long time.
Finance: You will manage your funds well and fulfil your needs.
Career: You will get new opportunities to change your job.
Domestic and love life: Keep in mind your spouse's wish.
Health: Concentrate more on fitness to avoid long-term problems.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Pink
Taurus
You must assert your ideas.
Finance: Discuss all terms and conditions before approval of any financial deals today.
Career: Brush up on your skills if you are looking for a job change.
Domestic and love life: You might spend some romantic moments with your spouse.
Health: Yoga and a good diet will be the priority.
Lucky number: 27
Lucky colour: Red
Gemini
You will make some strong decisions today and people may support you.
Finance: Financial gains through speculation or trading in stocks are likely.
Career: You will get new opportunities in business.
Domestic and love life: Sharing your feelings with your family will help you strengthen the bond.
Health: You will find some relief from stress. Refresh your mood by giving time to your hobbies.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Orange
Cancer
You are now quieter, more cerebral and a thinking person.
Finance: Try to invest in the stock market today; the banking and financial sector will bring you more profits.
Career: Concentrate on your pending projects before looking for new ones.
Domestic and love life: Focus on creating a happy situation at home. You will make some wise decisions today.
Health: You will concentrate more on your fitness as weight loss will be on your mind.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Light pink
Leo
You will define and redefine your life.
Finance: There is gain at all levels. You make money and powerful, emotional bonds.
Career: This is likely to be a productive day on the career front.
Domestic and love life: Better time and relationships lead to achievements and greater confidence and self-belief.
Health: Good news will ease your pressure.
Lucky number: 36
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo
Do not stop till you succeed. Relationships with bosses will be good.
Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.
Career: There could be video conferencing with clients from far away that will bring you much-needed excitement.
Domestic and love life: You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.
Health: You will feel fresh today.
Lucky number: 17
Lucky colour: Pink
Libra
Today is your day as things will go as per your plans.
Finance: There will be material gains and recognition from superiors.
Career: Political issues may get resolved.
Domestic and love life: New romantic relationships will develop through group activities related to online social events.
Health: You will keep control of your diet and focus on yoga.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Red
Scorpio
You need to avoid self-destructive tendencies.
Finance: Businessmen should be diplomatic while negotiating contracts.
Career: You make all the right moves and are ultra-efficient at work.
Domestic and love life: Spouse’s feelings will touch your heart.
Health: Diet will take a backseat as you go out for dinner with your loved ones.
Lucky number: 18
Lucky colour: Golden
Sagittarius
Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.
Finance: Investing and trading in stocks will be beneficial.
Career: You will have heaps of imagination that will reveal your artistic side.
Domestic and love life: A new, passionate love affair may distract you a bit.
Health: You will focus on your regular diet today.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Orange
Capricorn
Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress.
Finance: Expansion or funding might not be properly managed today.
Career: Musicians and singers will gain confidence.
Domestic and love life: Discuss property-related matters with your relatives and try to solve them soon.
Health: Today, the possibility of minor illness or injury is likely. Be careful while driving.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: White
Aquarius
You grab good opportunities in business.
Finance: Engineers or people in the technology sector will see a boost in income.
Career: There will be progress in the social and political sectors.
Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partner.
Health: Proper diet and good food will keep you fit and fine.
Lucky number: 27
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Pisces
Be bold and you will solve all problems today.
Finance: Those in the construction and real estate sector could be busy with funds/loans, negotiations or even a surge in responsibilities.
Career: Development and creative work will help you achieve success in recent projects.
Domestic and love life: Take good care of elders in the family.
Health: Expert advice is needed for following any diet plan.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Red
