Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 28, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to focus on studies/ career / health
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health
Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of family members is indicated. Family life will be disturbed
Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication /travel/expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for children /entertainment /family needs/ communication/travel
Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ travel will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Happy day with your family and children is expected
Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Today is the day to focus study/ do household activities
Finance: Expenses for education / vehicle/ house are indicated
Career: People in fields like finance /communication/ publication / estate agency will get success.
Domestic & love life: House / vehicle purchase is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure
Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication are indicated
Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / occult /communication will get success
Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from throat pain/ ear /feet problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Today you will get maturity of your investments.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/education. Foreign funds expected
Career: People in fields like finance / communication /consultants will get benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey/pilgrimage with family is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today Loss is indicated, so plan accordingly
Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/ health
Career: People in fields like advertise/occult/reparing will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you may not give time for family because of your job
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain / skin problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel /study / business
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career
Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited. Job transfer/ business travel is indicated
Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Problems in higher education/travel is indicated
Finance: expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.
Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father or their ill health is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough /body pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to struggle/loss.
Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ business /children
Career: People in fields like consultant / publication / speaker/occult/repairing will get success.
Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study /travel /business
Finance: Expenses for education /business/health / travel are indicated
Career: People in fields like vehicle /speaker/communication/teacher /medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute in family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Today loss is indicated / money may get stuck, so plan accordingly.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ children/health
Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / call centers will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ study
Finance: Expenses on business/children/education /entertainment is indicated.
Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism /entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date
Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)