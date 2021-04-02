Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus will be majorly on improving the professional front. You may make good money. Avoid taking any risky decision. A may go on a vacation with your better half.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Examine every document and papers before submitting it to any official or authoritative figure. Students need to prepare well for their exams. Avoid being overconfident.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will see your social, as well as your financial front, improving. This is a favourable time for those who are planning to go abroad for higher studies. Farmers may do well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your helpful and genuine nature will win many hearts. You will make trustworthy friends. This is the best time to give your career a boost. Your love life will be happy.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may face certain disturbances on the domestic front. Those in the field of politics may face stiff competition from their opponents. Fulfil your professional commitments.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Avoid any sort of unnecessary arguments to maintain peace in your relationship. Avoid being overconfident. This period might prove to be quite provocative for no reason at all.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership business. Think with your brain and not with your heart while making any decisions. Health may be troublesome.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Enthusiasm along with a positive attitude will lead to astounding results. Recognition of your talents will boost your confidence level. Indulging in spirituality will help you.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Learning new skills will bring many opportunities to your doorstep. Attending conferences or meetings will prove beneficial for your career. Family life needs attention.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Political leaders indeed have a good time. You will gain special recognition from the people. You will defeat your competitors and give a new direction to your career.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your focus is on work and money right now and you will have no time for the finer, softer emotions. Those in the agriculture sector will get a chance to recover their losses.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Problems may come from different corners which will double up your stress and worries. Stay away from legal matters. Trading in the stock market may not be fruitful.

