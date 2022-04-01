Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Students who aspire to pursue higher education are needed to attain success in their endeavours.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Career: At work, you might find yourself burdened with pressure, but there is nothing that a little patience and hard work cannot achieve.

Domestic and love life: You may have differences with your loved ones today regarding some decisions.

Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Progress will now be seen in every sector.

Finance: Financially, things will start looking good.

Career: There will be a recommendation of your name to higher authority in politics and the social sector.

Domestic and love life: There will be stability in your love life and you would be able to spend some quality time with your partner.

Health: You will devote some time to extra activities, which will make you feel rejuvenated.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

There is demand for your services/products; you will make huge profits.

Finance: You may gain from the share market, gambling or lotteries.

Career: Those in the sports and music sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You may make important decisions with your spouse.

Health: You will concentrate more on exercise and fitness levels.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer

The majority of people's support will be boosting your confidence level.

Finance: Increased cash inflow may trigger your instincts to make a well-calculated move in business.

Career: If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.

Domestic and love life: There will be a rise in your popularity even though you may not be on good terms with your relatives.

Health: Strict diet will help you in recovering from stomach-related issues.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

You may face some challenges and get mixed results.

Finance: Keep an effective check on your personal as well as miscellaneous expenses.

Career: If you keep your cool and maintain consistency in your work, problems will get sorted out.

Domestic and love life: Married couples may also face a few hiccups in their marital life.

Health: Avoid junk food today and late-night parties if possible.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo

You may be able to complete most of your work in time and spend the rest of the time in extracurricular activities.

Finance: You are likely to see an increase in the inflow of cash.

Career: In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies.

Domestic and love life: You can go for a long drive or spend some time in isolation with each other over a short trip.

Health: Confidence will increase and it will benefit those who are recovering from any illness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Libra

You may get mixed results in your academics according to the efforts put in to accomplish a task.

Finance: Time is average for your finances. You should not start any new venture.

Career: Despite being good at work, you will face several challenges in the office.

Domestic and love life: You will feel relaxed after spending an evening with your spouse.

Health: Keep track of your diet and stay away from eating habits then only you can keep control of your weight gain.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: You need to promptly respond to opportunities that come your way concerning finance.

Career: If you are a working professional, you are likely to receive your promotion letter or a hefty bonus.

Domestic and love life: Discussing domestic issues with your spouse will help you arrive at a solution.

Health: Do meditation, yoga and exercise to control weight and maintain serenity.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Your decision-making skills will be tested and hence try not to commit to anything huge.

Finance: You need to plan your budget well. Your finances may fluctuate frequently.

Career: Changing your current job profile or project is not advisable at the moment.

Domestic and love life: It would be much better to avoid any kind of confusion or misunderstanding in your marital life.

Health: You may suffer from problems like indigestion, headache.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

It is an ideal time to push your limits and go for the set goals on the occupational as well as the financial front.

Finance: You will form new relationships and strike new deals.

Career: Everyone at work is impressed with you and you may also be able to get an unexpected raise.

Domestic and love life: You will be able to spend quality time with your family.

Health: No major injuries or health problems, so don't worry.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: There will be gains from foreign sources and you will receive praises for your tremendous performance.

Career: If you are looking at changing your field, then this is the right time.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

You would be able to outperform in any task assigned to you and get immense success.

Finance: If you were planning to invest, now is the time.

Career: You will improve your skills and knowledge to achieve a higher position.

Domestic and love life: You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships.

Health: A little meditation and exercises will help you go a long way

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST