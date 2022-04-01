e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Horoscope / Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Pixabay

Pixabay

Advertisement

Aries

Students who aspire to pursue higher education are needed to attain success in their endeavours.

Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.

Career: At work, you might find yourself burdened with pressure, but there is nothing that a little patience and hard work cannot achieve.

Domestic and love life: You may have differences with your loved ones today regarding some decisions.

Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Taurus

Progress will now be seen in every sector.

Finance: Financially, things will start looking good.

Career: There will be a recommendation of your name to higher authority in politics and the social sector.

Domestic and love life: There will be stability in your love life and you would be able to spend some quality time with your partner.

Health: You will devote some time to extra activities, which will make you feel rejuvenated.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Orange

Gemini

There is demand for your services/products; you will make huge profits.

Finance: You may gain from the share market, gambling or lotteries.

Career: Those in the sports and music sector will perform well today.

Domestic and love life: You may make important decisions with your spouse.

Health: You will concentrate more on exercise and fitness levels.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Cancer

The majority of people's support will be boosting your confidence level.

Finance: Increased cash inflow may trigger your instincts to make a well-calculated move in business.

Career: If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.

Domestic and love life: There will be a rise in your popularity even though you may not be on good terms with your relatives.

Health: Strict diet will help you in recovering from stomach-related issues.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Yellow

Leo

You may face some challenges and get mixed results.

Finance: Keep an effective check on your personal as well as miscellaneous expenses.

Career: If you keep your cool and maintain consistency in your work, problems will get sorted out.

Domestic and love life: Married couples may also face a few hiccups in their marital life.

Health: Avoid junk food today and late-night parties if possible.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Red

Virgo

You may be able to complete most of your work in time and spend the rest of the time in extracurricular activities.

Finance: You are likely to see an increase in the inflow of cash.

Career: In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies.

Domestic and love life: You can go for a long drive or spend some time in isolation with each other over a short trip.

Health: Confidence will increase and it will benefit those who are recovering from any illness.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Baby pink

Libra

You may get mixed results in your academics according to the efforts put in to accomplish a task.

Finance: Time is average for your finances. You should not start any new venture.

Career: Despite being good at work, you will face several challenges in the office.

Domestic and love life: You will feel relaxed after spending an evening with your spouse.

Health: Keep track of your diet and stay away from eating habits then only you can keep control of your weight gain.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Pink

Scorpio

You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.

Finance: You need to promptly respond to opportunities that come your way concerning finance.

Career: If you are a working professional, you are likely to receive your promotion letter or a hefty bonus.

Domestic and love life: Discussing domestic issues with your spouse will help you arrive at a solution.

Health: Do meditation, yoga and exercise to control weight and maintain serenity.

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Red

Sagittarius

Your decision-making skills will be tested and hence try not to commit to anything huge.

Finance: You need to plan your budget well. Your finances may fluctuate frequently.

Career: Changing your current job profile or project is not advisable at the moment.

Domestic and love life: It would be much better to avoid any kind of confusion or misunderstanding in your marital life.

Health: You may suffer from problems like indigestion, headache.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Orange

Capricorn

It is an ideal time to push your limits and go for the set goals on the occupational as well as the financial front.

Finance: You will form new relationships and strike new deals.

Career: Everyone at work is impressed with you and you may also be able to get an unexpected raise.

Domestic and love life: You will be able to spend quality time with your family.

Health: No major injuries or health problems, so don't worry.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Sky blue

Aquarius

You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.

Finance: There will be gains from foreign sources and you will receive praises for your tremendous performance.

Career: If you are looking at changing your field, then this is the right time.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Burgundy

Pisces

You would be able to outperform in any task assigned to you and get immense success.

Finance: If you were planning to invest, now is the time.

Career: You will improve your skills and knowledge to achieve a higher position.

Domestic and love life: You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships.

Health: A little meditation and exercises will help you go a long way

Lucky number: 2

Lucky colour: Light Pink

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST