Daily Horoscope for Friday, April 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Students who aspire to pursue higher education are needed to attain success in their endeavours.
Finance: Small financial gains in stocks may bring a smile to your face.
Career: At work, you might find yourself burdened with pressure, but there is nothing that a little patience and hard work cannot achieve.
Domestic and love life: You may have differences with your loved ones today regarding some decisions.
Health: Stress and tension may affect your health.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Taurus
Progress will now be seen in every sector.
Finance: Financially, things will start looking good.
Career: There will be a recommendation of your name to higher authority in politics and the social sector.
Domestic and love life: There will be stability in your love life and you would be able to spend some quality time with your partner.
Health: You will devote some time to extra activities, which will make you feel rejuvenated.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Orange
Gemini
There is demand for your services/products; you will make huge profits.
Finance: You may gain from the share market, gambling or lotteries.
Career: Those in the sports and music sector will perform well today.
Domestic and love life: You may make important decisions with your spouse.
Health: You will concentrate more on exercise and fitness levels.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Pink
Cancer
The majority of people's support will be boosting your confidence level.
Finance: Increased cash inflow may trigger your instincts to make a well-calculated move in business.
Career: If you are working with a multinational company, you may get good rewards.
Domestic and love life: There will be a rise in your popularity even though you may not be on good terms with your relatives.
Health: Strict diet will help you in recovering from stomach-related issues.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Yellow
Leo
You may face some challenges and get mixed results.
Finance: Keep an effective check on your personal as well as miscellaneous expenses.
Career: If you keep your cool and maintain consistency in your work, problems will get sorted out.
Domestic and love life: Married couples may also face a few hiccups in their marital life.
Health: Avoid junk food today and late-night parties if possible.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Red
Virgo
You may be able to complete most of your work in time and spend the rest of the time in extracurricular activities.
Finance: You are likely to see an increase in the inflow of cash.
Career: In business and politics, you can gain victory over your enemies.
Domestic and love life: You can go for a long drive or spend some time in isolation with each other over a short trip.
Health: Confidence will increase and it will benefit those who are recovering from any illness.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Baby pink
Libra
You may get mixed results in your academics according to the efforts put in to accomplish a task.
Finance: Time is average for your finances. You should not start any new venture.
Career: Despite being good at work, you will face several challenges in the office.
Domestic and love life: You will feel relaxed after spending an evening with your spouse.
Health: Keep track of your diet and stay away from eating habits then only you can keep control of your weight gain.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Pink
Scorpio
You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood.
Finance: You need to promptly respond to opportunities that come your way concerning finance.
Career: If you are a working professional, you are likely to receive your promotion letter or a hefty bonus.
Domestic and love life: Discussing domestic issues with your spouse will help you arrive at a solution.
Health: Do meditation, yoga and exercise to control weight and maintain serenity.
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Red
Sagittarius
Your decision-making skills will be tested and hence try not to commit to anything huge.
Finance: You need to plan your budget well. Your finances may fluctuate frequently.
Career: Changing your current job profile or project is not advisable at the moment.
Domestic and love life: It would be much better to avoid any kind of confusion or misunderstanding in your marital life.
Health: You may suffer from problems like indigestion, headache.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: Orange
Capricorn
It is an ideal time to push your limits and go for the set goals on the occupational as well as the financial front.
Finance: You will form new relationships and strike new deals.
Career: Everyone at work is impressed with you and you may also be able to get an unexpected raise.
Domestic and love life: You will be able to spend quality time with your family.
Health: No major injuries or health problems, so don't worry.
Lucky number: 4
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Aquarius
You will conquer your opponents and gain favours from your superiors.
Finance: There will be gains from foreign sources and you will receive praises for your tremendous performance.
Career: If you are looking at changing your field, then this is the right time.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine today.
Health: You will enjoy good health and a sound physique.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Burgundy
Pisces
You would be able to outperform in any task assigned to you and get immense success.
Finance: If you were planning to invest, now is the time.
Career: You will improve your skills and knowledge to achieve a higher position.
Domestic and love life: You feel good about yourself and it also makes you more loving in your relationships.
Health: A little meditation and exercises will help you go a long way
Lucky number: 2
Lucky colour: Light Pink
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)