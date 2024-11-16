Conscious Vaastu: Nurturing Energy

Mother Nature, with its boundless beauty, is a profound source of learning. Conscious Vaastu invites us to reflect on the subtle yet powerful lessons from Mother Nature. By observing nature’s rhythms it helps us to understand its core wisdom, we can integrate these insights into our living spaces and lifestyles, leading to a harmonious and supportive energy as well as environment.

Wood Wide Web

Have you ever wondered how trees in the forest thrive and maintain their health without even somebody planting the seeds or watering them or putting manure in the soil? During our evolving research and study in the field of Metaphysics Science, we came across a very interesting study done by international researchers of how trees in forest nurture themselves.

The study known as The Wood Wide Web, an underground network is a remarkable phenomenon that reveals the forest’s hidden world of support and communication. This became a fantastic learning which inspired us to integrate these simple yet powerful understanding in our day to day lives as well as spaces in our practice of Conscious Vaastu.

Magic Network

The Wood Wide Web is an enchanting network of fungi and plant roots. Mycorrhizal fungi from the plant roots helps in forming vast webs that connect multiple trees and plants beneath the earth. This symbiotic relationship of collectiveness allows fungi to receive essential sugars from photosynthesis, while they, in turn, provide plants with nutrients and water from the soil. This magical network ensures that even the most isolated tree has access to the resources it needs to heal itself and thrive.

Communication

The Wood Wide Web is more than a nutrient exchange system. It is one of the most sophisticated communication networks within the trees. When a tree is threatened by pests, it releases chemical signals through this underground web to alert neighbouring trees, enabling them to produce defensive chemicals. Additionally, well-established trees can share nutrients and water with younger saplings, illustrating the communal and harmonious nature of forests, collectively supporting the health of the ecosystem.

Nurturing energy

We often come across individuals who seem to carry low energy levels. This could be due to the environments they inhabit or their personal aura or circumstances. Unfortunately, these individuals often face neglect within their families or organisations, further depleting their energy. By drawing inspiration from the Wood Wide Web we can learn valuable lessons in nurturing and uplifting each other’s energy and improving inter-personal relationships. Just as trees support one another, we too can thrive through support, cooperation, and mutual harmony. Conscious Vaastu works on creating harmonious and supportive environments.

Power of support

Just as trees in a forest share nutrients and information through their underground network, individuals with positive energy within a family or organisation should aim to uplift those with weaker energy levels.

Extend guidance: Interacting with colleagues or family members who may seem to have low energy and sharing knowledge / experience with them helps in navigating challenges.

Share resources: Provide access to tools, information, or opportunities that can help boost their confidence and capabilities.

Create positive energy: Maintain a positive attitude and offer words of encouragement. A simple ‘You can do this!’ can go a long way.

Being receptive

For those with lower energy, being open and receptive to support is utmost important.

Work on improving your inner energy

network.

Be open to new ideas and learning.

Surround yourself with individuals who uplift you.

This mutual exchange of energy leads to balanced, harmonious environment, whether at home or work. Imposing help or support with compulsion doesn’t lead to satisfactory results. Instead, this transfer of energy for support and harmony should occur willingly and naturally from both ends.

Harmonious work space

Design interactive areas: In workplaces, create spaces like cafeterias, reading lounges, and breakout areas to encourage interaction and relaxation.

Incorporate green spaces: Adding appropriate landscape, water bodies and walking tracks around the office building helps in enhancing the energy of entire building.

Ensure well-lit common areas: Keep common areas like lift lobby, entry foyer, recreation areas, cafeteria well-lit, ventilated, and clutter-free to promote a sense of belonging and positivity.

Personalise your space: Use appropriate colours that resonates with your space and furniture to create a welcoming atmosphere.

Create mutual respect: Mutual support and respect helps in cultivating harmonious and productive environment.

Conclusion

The Wood Wide Web is a profound lesson from Mother Nature, demonstrating the power of support and connection. By understanding this hidden network, we gain a deeper appreciation of the relationships that sustain ecosystems.

This knowledge not only enriches our connection with nature but also informs our efforts to nurture our living spaces and support each other consciously. Embracing the principles of Conscious Vaastu can help us create environments that resonate with harmony, cooperation, and collective well-being, much like the thriving forest ecosystems we admire.

(Dr Harshit Kapadia is a metaphysics consultant of Conscious Vaastu, Yuen Hom and Sam Hap Style of Feng Shui)