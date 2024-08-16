Blue Sturgeon Moon: A Rare Celestial Event Illuminates Relationships And Emotions

Blue Full Moon |

August 19th full moon is supposed to be the first of a few special moons in coming months and a rare one too. The last of this kind was seen in August 2021, and the next will be seen 2027.

This Blue Full Moon is also known as Sturgeon Moon in some parts of the world. This name comes from the native Americans whose profession was fishing. They had teemed summer full moon in the sign of Aquarius as Sturgeon. This moon is relatively closer to the Earth — around just 225 thousand miles away. This makes it appear bigger than usual and more illuminated. It also amplifies the impact of the Full Moon on most of us.

The impact of this blue moon is, majorly, on relationships as the moon is a feminine planet which influences the mind. Most of us will be forced to revisit our interpersonal dealings at home and at the workplace.

Some might experience restlessness or boredom which might force them to take an impulsive action which they might regret later as this Full Moon is in Aquarius and during the Mercury retrograde. Saturn rules Aquarius and it is retrograde currently. It changes position and nakshatra on August 18th. This planet of discipline will not be happy with impulsive minds. A more thoughtful approach should prove to be a better option. If you channelise your energies in a mature manner Saturn might not deal with you severely.

Full Moon usually makes people extra sensitive; especially those who are already emotional and sentimental. This Sturgeon Moon can make some persons rebellious too because of the angle is forms with the Uranus. Chillax. Do not let your emotions override your sensible side. Just be conscious of your reactions to your loved ones and peers. Count 100 before you react.

Let us see what this Sturgeon Moon has in store for some of the signs:

Aries

This Full Moon is square to Uranus. Your money sector will be impacted by this combination. You are a Fire sign and kind of impulsive as well. Therefore, the Blue Moon impact on you might be slightly amplified. However, if you make some calculated moves and restrict your impetuous decisions, then your planned risk may off handsome dividends financially.

Gemini

Boss, you are in the top gear when it comes to restlessness right now. You can happily blame the August Full Moon for that. This restlessness can push you to be rebellious as disciplined routine bores you and urges you to be more adventurous. However, the bright side of the moon illuminates your spiritual and intuitive sector. Take a deep breath. See what your intuition tells you. Follow that.

Cancer

You are emotional to begin with. Therefore, be prepared to be more emotional now or be more aware of your deepest emotional cravings. Don’t shy away from these feelings. Accept them and share them with your intimate, significant other. Let them know your expectations from them. Have a candid chat. But remember to keep your tone neutral when you talk. Don’t be harsh. Having open talks now will set a tone for the upcoming days in your relationship.

Sagittarius

Stopping galloping around the Universe dear Centaur and stop aiming your arrows all over the horizon. Take a breath and be patient about those who do not match your intellectual and physical energies. Slow down a bit. Stop going from one party to another, one goal post to another. Meditate. Step back. See where you are headed and decide where you actually want to go. This introspection will help you carve the path ahead that will ensure success in every which way.

Aquarius

The action is happening in your sign. Saturn, your ruling planet, is retrograde. The Sturgeon Moon is stationed in your sign. To add fat to the fire, Uranus is square to the moon. This combination can prove to be quite volatile for you. You will experience surge of varied intense emotions. So much so that they might leave you drained with their intensity. Use them for your own good. Reflect on them and use them to heal your old wounds. It will prove to be beneficial in the long run.