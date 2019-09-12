Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 12, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while on wheels. Unexpected gains are likely. Spending quality time with friends or relatives are on the cards.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your careless attitude may hurt your loved ones. Don't stress yourself over petty issues. Health needs your attention.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You might feel uncomfortable while discussing important points with your clients today. Avoid legal settlements if possible. Injuries or stomach related issues may affect your health.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business related issues may get solved today. Take decisive action to enhance work profile. Use opportunities to build contacts. Prioritise your relationships.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards. You would find peace with your spouse and will understand him/her better in the due course of time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

There are meetings, collaborations and many monetary deals waiting to be finalised by you. You will make money and expand in a big way.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Increment or bonus which was pending may come your way in a short while. Interest in opposite sex may increase and this may lead to a love affair. Travel is on the cards.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If in business or at workplace seniors give you a firm spot on which to stand and you will move the earth. Today work will keep you busy.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Friend or person in authority will give an opportunity. Love, at first sight, is likely. Seniors will be highly appreciative of your hard work but enemies may create problems.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your professional and personal life will bloom. Try to spend some quality time with your family. Singles may find their prospective match. Meditation is a must for you.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You may find someone special who will curb your loneliness and chances is that he/she may become your soul mate. Those in the field of constructions will have a good day.

