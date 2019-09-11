Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will experience peace of mind. Money will flow in from several sources. Wining and dining with loved ones is likely today. Business proposals may get accepted by clients.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ability to see through issues and hard work will help you. Seniors will appreciate your work. Focus on your business. A friend of the opposite sex will influence you positively.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your temper will get you in trouble. Create a happy situation at home and workplace. Friends and co-worker might give you trouble. Take minimum risks at work or in your business.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You fulfil your duty towards family and relatives. Money and love matters play an important role today. Students will do well in exams.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will receive favours from authorities. Your relationship with people will improve. You will receive full co-operation and support from colleagues and people around you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Try to stay away from all kinds of arguments with superiors. Avoid large investments and instead opt for long-term investments in real estate business.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

In your professional sphere, you will have cordial relationships with your superiors and colleagues. You will receive due recognition for your talents and endeavours.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may fall prey to some health issues. Be ready for some opposition and criticism that might make you uncomfortable. Handle court cases with care today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Include work outs in your routine and keep your food intake moderate. Little care regarding your health is required. Work issues are likely to keep you busy.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Spend some quiet time alone. You may be enthusiastic about certain ideas and plans. Those interested in travelling abroad could hear of some positive developments.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There are good times at work and at home which leave you feeling content. Your esteem in the community gets a huge hike, which satisfies your ego immensely.

