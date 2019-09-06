Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, September 06, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have to be particular in your work. Fame will increase today in sports and politics. Your projects plans will be supported by like-minded people. Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Business deals will be successful today. Your impression will increase by accepting some challenging cases or issues in your profession.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You should spend some quality time with your loved ones. Misunderstanding will get over at the workplace. You have to be practical and must keep transparency between your co-workers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today don’t trust anyone. Be cautious while on wheels. Injuries or health problems may occur. On the business front, ups and downs are likely to happen. Don’t make a hasty decision.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Focusing more on your business and recently gained projects will gain you more profits. Your knowledge and skills will be appreciated by seniors at your workplace.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Gains from investment or other sources are possible. Work pressure will get reduced and you will get much needed time to spend with your family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Overall happiness is assured. Romantic relationship will be fine. Your high energy gives you a can-do attitude. Your professional life will slowly be on track.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

If you are participating in a show or competition today you will be the limelight. You will get a lot of attention if you are planning to attend a party.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may have frequent travels due to new business opportunities or expansion of already running a business. Work will progress smoothly and to your satisfaction.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will continue to feel lucky and speculative activities could give you huge gains. You will get the time to develop your skills and knowledge from an experienced person in the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Frankness in your speech will impress your friends and loved ones. By your skills and intelligence, you will be able to solve out difficult problems at your workplace.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may turn to prayer, spirituality and meditation and this may clean up your negativity in your mind. Stay cautious while locking a business deal.

