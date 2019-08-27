Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 27, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your relationship with relatives and friends will become more cordial. You will be the centre of attraction at social gatherings. Those in sports will do well today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Relationship with your spouse will not be easy. Spouse or children’s health may also suffer. You need to play safe in stock market. It will be good to close legal issues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your love life could be affected. Documents and important papers need careful handling at work. There will be some ups and downs in business for time being.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is the right time for parking your money in safe and stable investments and not risking it away in get-rich-quick schemes. Take proper care of health too.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There are gains from trading and speculation today. Outing with friends or family is likely. You will be able to strengthen your side to take revenge of your enemies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

It is advisable to control your expenses as high expenditure will put you into trouble. Instability in every sector is going to disappoint you. There might be some problem with your partner.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You should find it easy to progress and the more effort you put in furthering your ambitions, the more you will benefit. Your opposite sex friend will influence you positively.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Make a full-proof investment plan to safeguard your hard-earned money. Students have to work hard to achieve success in exams. There will be lack of concentration today.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Take care that minor health problems don’t turn major. You have to keep stress-inducing things away. Domestic problems may arise due to which disagreements with spouse are likely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Social and love life would be satisfactory.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Overseas connections related to your career are likely to be formed. Finance seems to be satisfactory. New projects will come your way, so don’t worry about money problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will complete your assignments in time. Some good moments with your partner are likely which will help you share your feelings and make your bond stronger.

