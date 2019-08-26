Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Increased self-confidence will make you hale and healthy. Your decision will be supported by your associates at work. There are chances of some gain through speculation.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might require some to push your business ahead. And today luck may help you in this if you attend social activities or functions where new contacts can be made.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Misunderstanding will prevail at work place. You might feel disappointed as your ideas may not get that much importance from seniors. Avoid quarrels at home today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Keep a track of your important work today. Problems will get solution. Financial deals will see success. In politics you will be able to dominate your enemies.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

There is a possibility of minor injury or some health problems today so be cautious while driving or crossing road. Minor disturbances will flare up your temper.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you have taken on too much work, now is the time to reduce your workload. Do not stress yourself — work smartly and efficiently.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Your analytical abilities will help you recover losses made in recent days. In business don’t postpone important meetings as today promised to bring good news.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Pay attention to small details at work today. Singles should be careful regarding new relationship at work place. Verify information before acting on it. Take care of health.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You have to face some problems at work place today, but try not to take the tension home. Careless talk with spouse may lead to severe strain in the relationship.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The way ahead is too difficult and you need some rest to regain your energy levels to pass through it. Increase your spiritual power by doing some yoga.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will continue to be troubled by tiredness and low vitality today. It will be harder to turn things your way at work. Associates may turn their back on you when you need their support.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will be able to see new alternatives at work for professional growth. Regarding your personal life, do not try to hide any matter from your partner, share everything.

