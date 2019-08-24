Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2019

<p>Your popularity among your friends will soar. Be on your toes. Prospects in business and real estate look bright. Learn to forgive and forget.</p>.<p>Health is a concern today. You might face problems at work due to which your mind will be disturbed. Minor fights with your partner are likely.</p>.<p>There will be stability in the growth of your business. You can clear some of your debts as more cash will be coming your way. Old friends or relatives might get into touch for social functions.</p>.<p>For businessmen who are planning to expand operations, raising funds will not be too difficult. For those pursuing higher studies, such as a post-graduation or a research degree will do well.</p>.<p>You might lose sleep over problems at work. In sports, your negligence will result in defeat so work hard. Students must focus more on studies and avoid other activities today.</p>.<p>You will find yourself baffled and down in the dumps because of certain hurdles. In business and job you have to be calm as at some point, certain events will make you angry.</p>.<p>Relationships will be fine and in case you are already married or in a relationship this is the period when commitments will become better.</p>.<p>You may become tensed, worried and pessimistic. Your mother's health and well-being could cause serious concerns and your children may not be in good health.</p>.<p>You might feel tensed as work pressure will increase today and you might not find any help from your co-workers. Take care of health.</p>.<p>Your progress graph in your profession will be moving in upward direction now. Problems related to property matters will get solved.</p>.<p>Today at work, it will be not easy to complete your assignment in time. Outdoor work will disturb your schedule. Don’t skip lunch as it may affect your health.</p>.<p>You might be unhappy due to some personal problems and might want to express your feelings to a close friend. Travelling will be hectic. There will be health issues also today.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>