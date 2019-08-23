Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Friday, August 23, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your financial condition will be strong. Those are aiming to attempt competitive exams may clear it successfully. Your foes will not be in the position to face you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

There will be certain ups and downs at the beginning of the day, but you will be able to handle them on your own. Your love life will bloom to the fullest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Problems, delays, hurdles may trouble you. At the workplace, you will be given extra work and responsibilities. Don’t lose your calm. Be cautious while on wheels.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will get the opportunity to hone your skills. Your hard work will lead you to take place in good books of your superiors. Going on a family trip is highly possible.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your focus will be on your goals and may have greater scope to set the agenda at work. You will have a good jump on the career front. Travelling is on the card.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You are on a roll today and the phase will get even more intense. All you need to guard against is stress which can take a toll. Meditate, eat healthy and relax.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There are responsibilities and liabilities to attend to and you need to be on the ball. But you are lucky and manage to steer the course. Your friends will lend you a helping hand.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You are likely to get an ambitious partner with beneficial influence. Your social circle would expand at a high pace and you may get a chance to meet a big personality.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Opportunities on the business front are heading towards you. Spend some quality time with your family members. Try to go to the bottom of the problem.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

When travelling with older folk, some extra care is advisable. If any of you are dealing with legal matters that pertain to home or emotional life, then it will take time to solve.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You just want to do your bit to help make the world a better place, and help those in need. Some of the ideas may not gel with your partner, but sensible cooperation is possible.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Health-related problems are likely today. Your temper may rise due to unnecessary issues in the workplace. You may feel cornered while hanging out with friends.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in