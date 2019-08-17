Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 17, 2019

<p>You want to set a benchmark in your career and professional life. Social engagements will keep you busy. Don’t neglect minor health issues or it may escalate into something big.</p>.<p>Your mind will be at peace. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.</p>.<p>You are heading for a phase where you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders have to suggest. This is a lucky day so profits can be made through gambling or trading in stocks.</p>.<p>You will become more serious about your ambitions. You will stay focused at work which will be appreciated by your seniors. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial.</p>.<p>Don’t take any health problems too lightly. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Minor misunderstanding with partner is likely to happen.</p>.<p>Determination is the key for today. You will be blessed with success if you keep with your hard work with a positive mind-set. A diplomatic approach is the need of the hour.</p>.<p>There will be stability in politics and social work. Family and friends will give you happiness. Satisfaction at your workplace will make you more energetic.</p>.<p>Office romance is on the cards for single Scorpions. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as you have committed.</p>.<p>Refrain from making major decisions, specially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete your work in the morning.</p>.<p>It won’t be easy for you to win over your enemies/ oppositions. Your social honour will be constantly under threat. Be vigilant while on driving.</p>.<p>You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any Lawsuit also. Your health needs much more care.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>