Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 17, 2019

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to set a benchmark in your career and professional life. Social engagements will keep you busy. Don’t neglect minor health issues or it may escalate into something big.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your mind will be at peace. As your world begins to even itself out, you will feel the effects of your energy returning. You will feel a direct correlation between vitality and internal progress.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are heading for a phase where you can accomplish a lot. Pay attention to what elders have to suggest. This is a lucky day so profits can be made through gambling or trading in stocks.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will become more serious about your ambitions. You will stay focused at work which will be appreciated by your seniors. Talking more clearly in business deals will be beneficial.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Don’t take any health problems too lightly. Unexpected financial gains are likely. Minor misunderstanding with partner is likely to happen.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Determination is the key for today. You will be blessed with success if you keep with your hard work with a positive mind-set. A diplomatic approach is the need of the hour.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

There will be stability in politics and social work. Family and friends will give you happiness. Satisfaction at your workplace will make you more energetic.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Office romance is on the cards for single Scorpions. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Refrain from making major decisions, specially related to new projects and deals. Focus on your goals and believe in your actions. Try to complete your work in the morning.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

It won’t be easy for you to win over your enemies/ oppositions. Your social honour will be constantly under threat. Be vigilant while on driving.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any Lawsuit also. Your health needs much more care.

