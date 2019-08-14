Horoscope

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will easily impress members of the opposite sex. Your mind will be thronged with creative ideas. People around you will be impressed by your versatility.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will take wise decisions at the work place. You won’t face any difficulty today. Today is an excellent time to complete pending tasks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Listen to people but follow your conscience. You ascend the ladder of victory and achieve real joy. Your efforts will be rewarded well. You will take wise decisions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your concept might not be wrong but you need to study how to represent that in front of colleagues and seniors to get it accepted.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You may have good gains from a new venture and also from prudent investments. In academic pursuits also you would gain distinction. Students will do well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your generosity will make someone’s day. Determination and passion is the key for today. Your social quotient will peak. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Land deals shall fetch some notable gains. It would take some time for you to attain financial stability. Short family tour or a hangout with family, friends are likely.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Be careful while dealing with strangers and do not lend your money to anybody. You may gain money through increments at your job front. Your hard work will be appreciated.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Challenging situation at your workplace could create some stressful moments at the start of the day. You are likely to be in a restless mood.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

The sense of independence and self-confidence will give you happiness. Group activities, socialising, reaching out, lead to both gains and glamour.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your brilliant innovative attitude will be applauded. Singles may find someone special and couples will have a great day in terms of romance.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Don’t overthink as it may trigger depression. Try to make peace at home. Minor conflicts are also likely to occur in the workplace. Don’t lose your temper, just relax.

