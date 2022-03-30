Watch: Will Smith's old video of slapping a reporter who tried to kiss him on the mouth goes viral

The 94th Academy Awards, which celebrated the biggest films of this year, made headlines for several things. However, it stood out the most for Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation.

The altercation happened when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary award and made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith being in a sequel to 'G.I. Jane'.

Pinkett Smith has been open about the fact that she has alopecia, which causes hair loss. Smith then ran on stage, slapping Rock and quickly returning to his seat. "Keep my wife's name out of your f******* mouth!" Smith yelled twice he was seated.

Now, an old video of Smith slapping a reporter who tried to kiss him has been doing rounds on social media.

The incident took place at the Moscow premiere of ‘Men In Black 3’ in 2012. The video shows Ukrainian prankster and reporter Vitalii Sediuk trying to kiss Smith on both his cheeks. Smith pushes Sediuk away and then slaps him. "Sorry. He kissed me on my mouth," Smith said as he continued walking on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Smith was named best actor later in the evening during the ceremony. He used his time at the podium to apologise to the Academy and to his fellow nominees. He has also apologised Chris by penning a lengthy post on Instagram. The Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences has also launched an inquiry into the same.

