Watch: Video of Amber Heard kissing Cara Delevingne in ex-husband Johnny Depp's elevator goes viral

Days after videos of actress Amber Heard getting intimate with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and actor James Franco in the elevator of ex-husband Johnny Depp's mansion went viral, another leaked clip shows her allegedly kissing a woman, who is said to be actress and model Cara Delevingne.

For those unversed, Josh Drew, a friend and former neighbour of Heard, testified in a court document that Heard had a threesome affair with Musk and Delevingne at Depp's home in Los Angeles in late 2016.

Now, a YouTube channel named Popcorned Planet has released the pictures of Amber and Cara sharing an intimate moment in the elevator.

After several years of dating, Amber Heard married Johnny Depp in a very private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015.

However, the year 2016 saw Depp's and Amber's marriage deteriorate rapidly. On May 27, 2016, Amber appeared before the court with a bruise on her face. She had claimed that Depp had physically abused her during the tenure of their relationship and had filed a restraining order against the actor.

The lack of prenuptial arrangement, resulted in Amber receiving USD 7 million from Depp. It was a part of the divorce settlement.

Earlier this month, Heard lost a high-profile defamation case against her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp.

Virginia court found that Heard had defamed Depp in a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

The jury awarded the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor more than USD 10 million as compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages.

For her counterclaim, Amber, on the other hand, was given USD 2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages.

After the judge decreased the sum due to a Virginia rule capping punitive damage, Amber will only have to pay USD 10.35 million.

Heard’s lawyers have maintained that the actress is unable to pay the amount and wants to appeal the verdict.