Watch 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Trailer: Chris Hemsworth is up against Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher

The long wait has finally come to an end as the trailer of Marvel Studios' big ticket cosmic adventure 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was finally released today.

Directed by Oscar winning Taika Waititi, the film stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor along with a stellar ensemble cast of Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut.

The first glimpse offered long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to release in Indian theatres on July 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film has been produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:26 AM IST