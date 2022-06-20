Watch: Jennifer Lopez praised for using 'them/they' pronouns to introduce her child Emme

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez introduced her child Emme using gender-neutral pronouns during a public event.

Lopez of two was joined by Emme, one of the twins whom she shares with her former husband Marc Anthony, for a performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala, which raised $3.6 million for local causes.

Before singing a cover of Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years', she introduced the teen using "them/they" pronouns, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion," the star said of Emme, referring to the Super Bowl halftime performance she also brought Emme on stage for in 2020.

The 52-year-old quipped about Emme: "They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey! It costs me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

In a video which has gone viral, the 14-year-old used a rainbow-coloured microphone during the performance.

Emme further joined JLo for a verse of Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA' and the intro of her own hit 'Let's Get Loud'.

Many quickly assumed that "they" is how Emmy identifies and fans loved that JLo respects Emme's choice of pronouns. "'They' is how Emme identifies."

"This was JLo sharing that information. It's beautiful to see her supporting her child," one commented on the duo's performance.

Another gushed: "Awww JLo respecting the pronouns."

A third person, who is also a mother, dubbed JLo a "mom goal" and tweeted: "I need to work on saying they with so much ease for my child. #momgoal #lovemythey."

