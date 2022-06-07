Watch 'Bullet Train' Trailer: Brad Pitt embarks on a wild, thrilling ride

An enthralling adaptation of the internationally best-selling book, 'Bullet Train' (aka Maria Beetle) by Kōtarō Isaka, the movie will feature an all-star cast comprising Brad Pitt in the lead, along with actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Andrew Koji, Bad Bunny, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock.

In 'Bullet Train', Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe – all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives – on the world's fastest train, and he's got to figure out how to get off. After all, the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, thrilling ride through modern-day Japan!

David Leitch of 'Deadpool 2' fame keeps the high-octane movie trailer interesting with action-packed scenes and exhilarating chase sequences as the star cast appears hot on each other’s heels within the confines of the world’s fastest train.

'Bullet Train' is set to release in India on August 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.