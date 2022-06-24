e-Paper Get App

Simone Ashley observed snails mating to prepare for sex scenes in 'Sex Education'

The 'Bridgerton' star went on to explain that the animal being observed changed depending upon what was needed for the mood of the scene

IANSUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
article-image

Actress Simone Ashley "watched snails mate" to prepare for sex scenes for the show 'Sex Education'.

Known as Olivia Hanan in the hit Netflix comedy 'Sex Education', the 27-year-old actress revealed that as part of her preparation to shoot an intimate scene, she and the rest of the cast would observe the behavior of various animals, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We explored the movement of different animals to kind of portray different paces or different sexualities or how sensual something could be," she spilled.

"For example, we look to how snails mate, and when snails mate, they actually produce a plasma that intertwines."

The 'Bridgerton' star went on to explain that the animal being observed changed depending upon what was needed for the mood of the scene.

Read Also
Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey to return for 'Bridgerton' season 3
article-image

Speaking on the 'The Envelope' podcast, she added: "So if it was a really sensual, slow kind of scene, we'd be like, 'Oh, it's like the snail.'"

"And it's super like the plasma, like falling like honey," she went on sharing.

"So we would make it about that or how dogs mate or chimpanzees mate, it's very like fast, paced and a different kind of style."

Meanwhile, Ashley recently announced that she will not be returning to the fourth series of 'Sex Education' in order to focus on her role as Kate Sharma in the third series of the period drama series 'Bridgerton'.

"No, I get asked (if I'm returning) all the time. No. I'm a 'Bridgerton girl' now. Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she said.

"We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in season three. In season two, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end!"

Read Also
'Justice League' actor Ezra Miller has young mother, 3 minor kids living in 'unsafe' weapon-filled...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEntertainmentHollywoodSimone Ashley observed snails mating to prepare for sex scenes in 'Sex Education'

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Maharashtra: Thackeray challenges rebels to survive without Sena tag; NCP leaders head to Matoshree

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Nitin Gadkari approves draft of Bharat-NCAP car safety rating system for India

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Liquor license cancellation: Sameer Wankhede to file fresh plea challenging State Excise...

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP has nothing to do with revolt in Shiv Sena, says state president...

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP has nothing to do with revolt in Shiv Sena, says state president...

‘I felt at home’: Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala on his testing debut for McLaren F1 team

‘I felt at home’: Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala on his testing debut for McLaren F1 team