Shakira caught Gerard Pique with another woman, couple to part ways soon: Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique are one of the most popular couples in Hollywood and have a huge fan base. However, looks like there is some trouble in the lovebirds' paradise and that the two are set to go their separate ways soon.

According to a report in El Periodico, Shakira caught Pique with another woman, post which they decided to live separately. While the footballer is back to living in his Muntaner bachelor pad in Barcelona, he has reportedly been partying hard with Riqui Puig and a bunch of other friends.

The report also stated that Pique has been staying out till late in the night with his friends, including women, and has been partying a lot.

Both Shakira and Pique have refrained from posting pictures with each other on their social media platforms since quite some time now.

The 'Hips Don't Lie' singer fell in love with Pique during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. They met when he appeared in the music video for her single 'Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)', the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The couple has been in a relationship since 2011, and have two children, Milan and Sasha.

