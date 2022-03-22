Sexy Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in skimpy nude-coloured swimsuit; see photos

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has once again set the internet ablaze with her stunning photos. Days after making her relationship with Pete Davidson Instagram-official, Kim shared a series of snaps of herself in which she can be seen enjoying at the beach.

The SKIMS mogul treated her 294 million Instagram followers to several new sexy photos in which she can be seen wearing a nude-coloured SKIMS one-piece swimsuit.

The 41-year-old star flaunted her enviable curves and accessorised with a heavy gold bangle on one wrist and large gold earrings.

"Dreams of paradise," she captioned her post. Check out her post here:

Meanwhile, Kim and Pete had first sparked romance rumours after the reality TV star appeared on 'SNL' in October.

Kim was recently declared legally single by a judge amid her divorce proceedings with estranged husband Kanye West. The beauty brand mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

While Pete and Kim's relationship has continued to make headlines, her ex-husband Kanye West has publicly ranted about Pete on social media.

Kim shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:35 PM IST