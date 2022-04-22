Rihanna's baby daddy A$AP Rocky out on Rs 4.1 crore bail following arrest over 2021 shooting

Washington [US]: Following being arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting, American rapper and songwriter A$AP Rocky was spotted leaving the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Page Six, Rocky, who was on a highly publicized trip to Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, was picked up and put in handcuffs upon his return.

However, he was seen leaving police HQ in downtown Los Angeles surrounded by several officers, before getting into a black SUV.

TMZ reported that he posted USD 550,000 bail after getting arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, in relation to a November 6 incident with a firearm.

Cops said an argument between "two acquaintances" escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The suspect, who authorities later identified as Rocky, fled the scene on foot with two other men.

The alleged victim claimed Rocky shot at him several times and at least one bullet grazed his left hand. TMZ also reported that police executed a search warrant at the rapper's Los Angeles home, using a battering ram to enter the property and leaving with one box of potential evidence.

This news comes just one day after Rocky was spotted out-and-about with his girlfriend in her native country Barbados.

