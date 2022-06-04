Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Anne Hathaway and Zendaya for Bulgari's new campaign

It’s no secret that our very own desi-girl-gone-global has shaken up the world with her multitude of talents and inspired millions across the world. And just when we thought she has done it all, she added yet another feather to her cap by debuting in the high-end jewellery brand, Bulgari’s new campaign. With this campaign, she has joined the ranks of Anne Hathaway and Zendaya whe it comes to the brand.

Bulgari took to Instagram to share a new video featuring the cross-continental queen and announcing her debut in their new campaign ‘Unexpected Wonders’.

They wrote, “Unexpected Wonder – Introducing Priyanka. Making her debut in ‘Unexpected Wonders’, Bulgari’s new brand campaign, brand ambassador @priyankachopra loses herself in Rome. Delighting in the charismatic resplendence of the new Bulgari Eden The Garden of Wonders High Jewelry collection, Priyanka’s sincere amazement is magnified by the splendor of the Sapphire Fantasy necklace.”

The international superstar can be seen in black gown, looking like a vision, as she loses herself in the magnificence of Rome. We can’t wait to see more of her in this campaign.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was last seen in the sci-fi action film, 'The Matrix Resurrections'. She recently wrapped up filming for the thriller series, 'Citadel'.

On the acting front, Chopra will next be seen in Jim Strouse-directed romantic drama 'It's All Coming Back to Me'. She also has ‘Sangeet’, an unscripted series co-produced with her husband Nick Jonas, and Hindi feature film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Besides that, she also has upcoming action film 'Ending Things' with Anthony Mackie, and Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter'.