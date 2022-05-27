e-Paper Get App

Post Texas school shooting, Netflix adds warning card to 'Stranger Things 4' episode 1

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of 'Stranger Things 4' Episode 1 for viewers in the US only

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 09:20 AM IST
article-image

Washington [US]: Netflix has added a warning card to the 'Stranger Things 4' premiere in the wake of the Texas school shooting incident.

The warning card reads, "We filmed this season of 'Stranger Things' a year ago. But given the recent tragic shooting at a school in Texas, viewers may find the opening scene of episode 1 distressing. We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable violence, and our hearts go out to every family mourning a loved one."

This warning will appear before the prior season recap that auto-plays at the beginning of 'Stranger Things 4' Episode 1 for viewers in the US only, Variety reported.

Netflix has also edited the description for the premiere to include the note, "Warning: Contains graphic violence involving children," and added "disturbing images" to the show rating advisories.

The incident took place on Tuesday (local time) after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults The gunman was later killed by law enforcement officers.

Read Also
Watch Video: Netflix unveils first 8 minutes of 'Stranger Things 4'
article-image
HomeEntertainmentHollywoodPost Texas school shooting, Netflix adds warning card to 'Stranger Things 4' episode 1

RECENT STORIES

Chinese visa scam: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for second day

Chinese visa scam: Karti Chidambaram appears before CBI for second day

Thane: Case against school headmistress, woman clerk for misappropriating funds worth over Rs 20...

Thane: Case against school headmistress, woman clerk for misappropriating funds worth over Rs 20...

Mumbai: Eastern Freeway named after former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Mumbai: Eastern Freeway named after former Maharashtra CM Vilasrao Deshmukh

Karnataka: Two held after Hindu youth killed in Kalaburagi over interfaith relationship

Karnataka: Two held after Hindu youth killed in Kalaburagi over interfaith relationship

Mumbai: YouTuber who committed thefts to fund lavish lifestyle arrested

Mumbai: YouTuber who committed thefts to fund lavish lifestyle arrested