Updated on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 03:38 PM IST

Photos: Sexy Kim Kardashian pairs bikini top with a helmet and no bottoms; sets internet ablaze

FPJ Web Desk
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has once again set the internet ablaze with her stunning bikini photos.

Days after becoming legally single from her ex Kanye West, Kim shared a series of snaps of herself in which she can be seen enjoying a day at the beach.

The SKIMS mogul has also grabbed eyeballs with a rather bizarre fashion statement. In the photos, the 41-year-old star can be seen wearing a black leather bikini top and no bottoms. She added a surprise element to her ensemble as she was seen sporting a black helmet.

"Always ready," she captioned her post. Check out her post here:

Kim was declared legally single earlier this month. She had requested the quick-split maneuver in December, but Kanye West had filed objections last month.

On the other hand, Pete Davidson, 28, and Kim first made headlines in October for sharing an on-screen kiss during her 'SNL' hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine.

Kardashian shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2, with Kanye West.

