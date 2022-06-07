Photo: Kylie Jenner declares 'free the nipple' in 'naked bikini' worth Rs 25,000

Reality TV star and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner, almost bared it all on social media after she posed in a unique bikini recently.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself in a 'naked' bikini top with a pair of nipples printed on them.

"Free the nipple," she captioned the photo.

Check out the photos here:

The sultry Jean Paul Gaultier swimwear is part of the French fashion house’s collaboration with stylist Lotta Volkova. It costs a whopping USD 325 (Rs 25,259).

Earlier this year, Kylie also wore a 'naked' Balmain dress at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Kylie is known as the youngest self-made billionaire, a title she received from Forbes two years in a row. Jenner was just 22 when Kylie Cosmetics was valued at USD 1.2 billion. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star sold 51 per cent of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty company Coty Inc. for USD 600 million.

When asked about how she feels about the title, she humbly said it's not something she pays much mind to. "I don't wake up in the morning and look at myself in the mirror, like, 'Good morning, self-made billionaire.' But I mean, yeah, it's amazing," she told host Andy Cohen on part one of the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' reunion.